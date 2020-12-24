Julian Edelman Absent From Patriots Practice Ahead Of Bills Matchup

Julian Edelman was absent during the open media portion of Thursday’s New England Patriots practice, putting his chances of returning from injured reserve in doubt.

Edelman began practicing last week for the first time since landing on IR Oct. 31 but was not activated to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The 34-year-old wide receiver now has missed eight consecutive games since undergoing a knee procedure.

The loss to the Dolphins mathematically eliminated the Patriots from playoff contention. They’re scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills on Monday night before closing out the season with a home game against the New York Jets next Sunday.

Defensive tackle Carl Davis also was not spotted at practice Thursday. He, like Edelman, was designated to return from IR last week after missing time with a concussion.