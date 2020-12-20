Julian Edelman Injury: Bill Belichick Gives Update On Patriots Wideout

The New England Patriots will be without Julian Edelman for at least another week, but he continues to make progress.

Edelman has been on injured reserve since Oct. 31 after undergoing a procedure on his knee, but he returned to practice Wednesday. And while that started his 21-day window to be activated off IR, the Pats elected not to do so for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

But prior to the game, Patriots head coach shared the latest on hte 34-year-old.

Bill Belichick (to @985TheSportsHub) on how Julian Edelman looked in practice: "Good. We'll just keep taking it day by day. It was good to have him back out there. He's certainly progressing … but we'll take a look at next week. We have a longer week [playing Monday] … " — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 20, 2020

Edelman has played in six games this season, catching 21 of his 39 targets for 315 yards. His next chance to play will be next Monday against the Buffalo Bills, who won the AFC East on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images