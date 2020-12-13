Kendrick Perkins Won’t Rule Out Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen Mending Fences

The Kevin Garnett-Ray Allen feud has been well documented over the last several years.

Allen felt disrespected at the end of his Boston Celtics career, and his former teammates felt disrespected by the way he handled his departure. Allen eventually patched things up with Paul Pierce, but his relationship with Garnett remains strained to this day.

But could the duo ever mend fences? Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins thinks it’d be tricky, but not entirely impossible.

“It’s gonna have to be guys accidentally meeting up because I’m telling you, trying to get guys to come to one place, trying to call KG to say, ‘Hey man, we’re going to dinner and oh yeah, Ray’s going to be there.’ Nah, it ain’t happening. So it’s going to have to happen by accident and imma have to set all the guys up. ‘Hey, man. Look, Ray. I’m going to (Las) Vegas. Come meet me out there,’ and imma have KG meet me out there too. I can’t just tell him. But doing it intentionally, I don’t see it happening.”

Honestly, his assessment isn’t entirely surprising. The two haven’t publicly shown any desire to patch things up, and it likely will take something significant to encourage either one to cave.

One thing is certain, though: Perk isn’t giving up on it just yet. And if he isn’t, why should you? (Just don’t get your hopes up, either.)

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images