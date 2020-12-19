Kevin Durant Cracks Joke About Kyrie Irving’s Sage-Burning Routine

Kevin Durant is totally on board with Kyrie Irving’s appparent new pregame routine.

That said, he couldn’t help but poke a little fun at his co-star.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard caused a stir when he was seen burning sage around the floor at TD Garden ahead of Friday’s preseason game against the Boston Celtics. Seeing as it was ahead of Irving’s first game in Boston since the conclusion of his bumpy run with the Celtics, many thought it was to cleanse bad out vibes.

But instead, Irving explained it’s something he plans on doing wherever he plays this season.

Even at home, Durant joked.