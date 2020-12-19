Kevin Durant Cracks Joke About Kyrie Irving’s Sage-Burning Routine

Kevin Durant is totally on board with Kyrie Irving’s appparent new pregame routine.
That said, he couldn’t help but poke a little fun at his co-star.
The Brooklyn Nets point guard caused a stir when he was seen burning sage around the floor at TD Garden ahead of Friday’s preseason game against the Boston Celtics. Seeing as it was ahead of Irving’s first game in Boston since the conclusion of his bumpy run with the Celtics, many thought it was to cleanse bad out vibes.
But instead, Irving explained it’s something he plans on doing wherever he plays this season.
Even at home, Durant joked.
“That’s his thing. Kyrie probably sages his room before he plays 2K when he gets home,” Durant said, via ESPN.
Durant went on to voice his support for it.
“That’s just what he does. That gives us good energy. He does it in the locker room. That’s his thing, and we all respect him. We respect his method, and he comes out here and plays extremely hard for us.”
If nothing else, it worked. The Nets went on to wallop the Celtics 113-89.