Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Not Expected To Play Every Game This Season

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are back at full health, making the Nets a potentially dangerous team entering the new NBA season.

But don’t expect either athlete to play in every single game on Brooklyn’s schedule.

“I would say there’s no plan in place, but it’s probably unlikely that they both play 72 games,” Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters Tuesday, via CBS Sports. “It’s been such a layoff for both of them, and in particular Kevin with coming off one of the toughest injuries to deal with as a basketball player. We have to be very careful with him and his adaptation process back into the game.”

Durant and Irving are coming off two very different injuries entering the 2020-21 campaign. Irving has battled shoulder problems since joining the Nets via free agency in July 2019 and underwent season-ending surgery in February to address the issue.

Durant, meanwhile, has been out since Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals in which he suffered an Achillies injury on his right side. He has yet to play a game for the Nets since signing with with the team in July 2019, as well.