Kevin Love Calls Out Kyrie Irving For ‘Disrespect’ Toward Media

Kyrie Irving’s latest comments about the media just aren’t sitting well with Kevin Love.

On Friday, Irving had a rather callous response to the $25,000 fines handed to him and the Brooklyn Nets by the NBA for not participating in recent preseason media availabilities. He even went as far as to say he does not speak with “pawns” in a fiery Instagram post and demanded reporters “stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art.”

Love, however, isn’t a fan of his former teammate’s approach. And the Cleveland Cavaliers forward made that clear Friday during his media availability.

“I’m thankful that we’re all working, you guys are all working (through the pandemic),” Love said. “I think that goes without saying right now. I love this game. We’ve been able to pull this off. We’re still able to do this.

“I’m sorry I’m getting deep with this like Kyrie does, but at the end of the day … I just feel like every man, every woman is my superior and that I can learn with them. That’s just how my curiosity really works, and I don’t have fear with that. I’ve talked about not having prejudice with that. I try to live by those words. That’s how I feel. I think that calling anybody a ‘pawn’ is a sure sign of disrespect.”

Love said he understands where Irving is coming from. He just isn’t a fan of the divisiveness.

“I love Kyrie,” Love said. “I know he’s changed. (I don’t know) what’s going on, but again I’m just not a divisive person. I believe everybody has a part to play, so long as the intent’s there and it comes from a good place.”

For now, Irving’s beef with the media continues.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images