Knicks’ Reggie Bullock Forced To Change Jerseys Amid Weird Mix-Up

OK, we’re not sure how this happened.

The Knicks hosted the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday in the teams’ second game of the season. It seemed to start just like any other game, too.

But one key detail raised some eyebrows.

Reggie Bullock appeared to be wearing two numbers — 25 (the correct number) on the front and 23 (the incorrect number) on the back. Game officials picked up on it right away, and he was forced to change. (It looked like they both got a laugh out of it, though.)

You can check out a clip of it here, via ESPN.

Weird.

We can’t wait to hear what the explanation is for this one.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images