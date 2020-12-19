Kyrie Irving, Former Celtics Teammates Catch Up After Nets’ Dominant Win

If you thought there was bad blood between Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics, it’s safe to say you were wrong.

We’re sure you know that Irving left the Celtics in 2019 after a short, tumultuous stint in Boston to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving’ first season with his new team didn’t go as planned, and ended prematurely due to shoulder surgery. The guard did not play against the C’s, either.

But that changed Friday when Brooklyn visited TD Garden for its preseason finale. Irving was seen giving Jayson Tatum a quick hug and caught up with some of his former teammates after the Nets’ 113-89 win.

Some old friends catching up.#Celtics pic.twitter.com/1FnYvNQtgq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 19, 2020

Nothin’ but smiles, and even a jersey swap with Robert Williams to top off the night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images