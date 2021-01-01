Nets’ Kyrie Irving Pleased To See Becky Hammon Make History For Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs called upon Becky Hammon on Wednesday after head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Los Angels Lakers.

The former WNBA star made a little history in the process, becoming the first woman to serve as an NBA head coach.

Hammon’s feat was celebrated by fans and athletes throughout professional sports. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was asked to weigh in on the historic moment Thursday, and he offered up a thoughtful answer.

“It’s a genderless society that’s going on in 2020, and I respect it,” Irving told reporters Thursday during a video press conference, via SNY TV. “And there shouldn’t be any roles that are deemed for male or female. It should be open, and that should be the principle we all live by. By there’s still a fight (for equality) and I’m grateful to be part of history and (for) Becky to make history.”

But he doesn’t think things will end with Wednesday’s game.

“There’s more history to be made for women and their empowerment in the workplace as well as their respect across the world, especially Black native women aligned with that,” Irving said. “… I’m grateful to be a part of that and I’m glad that Pop got ejected and put Becky at the driving seat and got to see her do her thing as well, because I know she is well-respected amongst her peers and across the entire culture, sports and entertainment-wise.”

Well said.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images