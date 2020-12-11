Kyrie Irving Responds To Fine By Invoking Malcolm X; Says He Doesn’t ‘Talk To Pawns’

Kyrie Irving was fined for his declaration that he wasn’t speaking to the media.

He responded in a way you’d imagine he would.

The NBA fined Irving and the Brooklyn Nets $25,000 for Irving’s media blackout, in which the star guard said he would not be speaking to reporters this season. That’s obviously his prerogative, but it’s also an obligation with his job to address the media, so more fines all but certainly are forthcoming if he continues this.

And one day after the fine came down, Irving released a response in which he quotes Malcolm X and says he won’t speak to “pawns.”

Kyrie took to IG to address his recent fine from the NBA.



Make of all this what you will.

