Kyrie Irving Skips Nets’ Media Obligation, Issues Vague Statement Instead

Kyrie Irving addressed the media Friday, just not in person.

The Nets star issued a statement Friday via a spokesperson as Brooklyn’s training camp starts up. Irving only played a portion of the 2019-20 season thanks to a shoulder injury, but is expected to play with star forward Kevin Durant for the first time since the duo signed with the team in 2019.

His comments to the press, though, remained pretty generic.

“I am committed to show up to work everyday, ready to have fun, compete, perform and win championships alongside my teammates and colleagues in the Nets organization,” Irving said, via The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer. “My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself.

“Life hit differently this year and it requires us, it requires me, to move differently,” he added. “So, this is the beginning of that change.”

We’ll see what Irving brings to the court when the Nets kick off their season in three weeks time.

