Kyrie Irving Speaks With Media, Clarifies Controversial ‘Pawns’ Remark

Well, it looks like Kyrie Irving won’t be staging a media blackout after all.

It seemed as though Irving was prepared to forego his media obligations this season. The star point guard earlier this month issued a written statement rather than meeting with reporters, which resulted in fines for both Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving last week responded to the punishment with a post on his Instagram story, which included a note that he does “not talk to pawns.” The 28-year-old drew heavy criticism for the comment, including from former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love.

The remark apparently was not directed at members of the media, however. Irving cleared the air Monday when he spoke with reporters for the first time ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season.

Kyrie Irving said he wasn’t referring to the media when he wrote on Instagram about not talking to ‘pawns.’ He referred to wanting to protect his voice and his platform. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 14, 2020

It’s become clear Irving and the media never are going to have a sterling relationship. The six-time All-Star now has played in three NBA cities and he’s encountered similar issues at each stop.

Yes, superstars in all professional leagues are held under a microscope. But the majority of Irving’s NBA colleagues seem to be able to have a fine working dynamic with the media. Irving doesn’t even need to be thoroughly engaged during his media sessions. He simply needs to fulfill his duties, and that task doesn’t seem to be that difficult.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images