LaVar Ball Calls Pistons “Raggedy” After Team Waived Son, LiAngelo

For a moment, all three Ball boys were signed in the NBA, as the family’s patriarch prophesied years ago.

But it was a little short lived, as LiAngelo Ball signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons earlier this month and was waived Monday morning.

His dad didn’t agree with that decision — to say the least.

“The people in Detroit are great. I love the fans, but the franchise over there is raggedy as hell,” LaVar said in an interview with Bleacher Report.

“They don’t know a good player. I was giving them a lottery pick for free! Has the skills to play and the notoriety to bring everybody to the game. How do you throw that out the window? They’re gonna learn the hard way. My boys are gonna end up together playing somewhere. ‘Gelo can shoot the lights out. That was raggedy what they did. But hey, they’re gonna learn the hard way.”

LiAngelo should have an opportunity in the NBA G League if there is a season. Meanwhile, his brothers Lonzo (New Orleans Pelicans) and LaMelo (Charlotte Hornets) both are playing in the league this season.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images