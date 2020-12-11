Lawrence Guy Gives Fiery Declaration After Patriots’ Crushing Loss To Rams

Things aren’t looking good for the New England Patriots right now, but it doesn’t sound like the plan going forward is to pack it in.

With their ugly 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, the Patriots more or less are eliminated from the NFL playoffs, though they still have a slim mathematical chance at the moment.

But three games remain on the schedule, and defensive lineman Lawrence Guy made abundantly clear late Thursday night that New England won’t start packing it in.

“We ain’t a bunch of quitters,” Guy said. “It doesn’t matter what the record is. It doesn’t matter what the outcome is. We ain’t a bunch of quitters. We’re going to go out there and play some football. We are who we are. We’re NEP, and that’s what we’re going to do — continue to fight regardless of what happens at the end of the season.”

Maybe the most telltale sign that the Patriots aren’t curling up is that they intend to keep rolling out Cam Newton as the starting quarterback, instead of giving Jarrett Stidham an extended look.

The Patriots will get back into game action next Sunday in Miami against the Dolphins.

