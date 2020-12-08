LeBron James Admits He Was Hurt By Kyrie Irving’s Clutch Shot Comment

He may be one of the greatest players in basketball history, but LeBron James only is human.

And despite everything he has going for himself, a millionaire fresh off his fourth NBA championship, some recent comments made by former teammate Kyrie Irving still hurt his feelings.

If you remember, upon joining forces with Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets, Irving mentioned his excitement about playing with a teammate he trusts to take a clutch shot for the first time in his career.

Whether it was intended or not, this certainly was perceived as an insult to James, whom Irving won a title with on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James admitted he was hurt by the comments in Monday’s episode of the “Road Trippin’ Podcast.”

“I played with Kyrie for three seasons. The whole time while I was there (in Cleveland), I only wanted to see him be the MVP of our league,” James said about Irving.

“I only cared about his success, and it just didn’t align. It just didn’t align, and we was able to win a championship. That’s the craziest thing. We were still able to win a championship, and we could never align. But I only cared about his well-being, both on and off the floor, and it kind of hurt me a little bit.”

Say what you want about James, but we think he has reason to be upset.

