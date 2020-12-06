Lions Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch Week 13 NFL Game Online

The Matt Patricia era officially is over in Detroit, and the Lions on Sunday play their first game without him at the helm.

Coincidentally, their Week 13 matchup is against a team who might want to follow in their footsteps by canning their head coach.

The Chicago Bears, coming off their fifth straight loss, are now 5-6 after opening their season 5-1. They’ve now fallen to third place in the NFC North with only Detroit behind them.

And if the Lions pull this game out, the two teams will have matching records.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

