Liverpool Vs. Ajax: Score, Highlights Of Champions League Game

Liverpool secured its spot in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League with a game to spare by beating AFC Ajax 1-0 on Tuesday.

Curtis Jones’ opportunistic 58th-minute finish settled matters at Anfield, and Atalanta BC’s 1-1 draw with FC Midtjylland means the Reds are guaranteed to progress as Group D winners.

🔴 Neco Williams cross to Curtis Jones = ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/bThPT6WiCi — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 1, 2020

Jones had earlier hit the post, while Caoimhin Kelleher — who started in place of the injured Alisson Becker — made three fine saves throughout the evening to ensure his European debut ended with a shutout.

The goalkeeper thwarted Noussair Mazraoui either side of half-time and then showcased brilliant reaction speed late on to turn Klaas-Jan Huntelaar’s header over the crossbar.

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1333886061953626117/photo/1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Twitter/@LFC</a>