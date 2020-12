Mohamed Salah’s penalty gained Liverpool a point as they came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

A fierce finish by Bobby De Cordova-Reid on 25 minutes had handed the home team a lead their first-half ascendancy more than merited.

But the Reds improved after the interval and eventually hauled themselves level from the spot, Salah converting following a handball to ensure it ended with one point apiece.

Full match report on LiverpoolFC.com >>

