RB Leipzig Sends Liverpool Simple Message For Champions League Round Of 16

Things probably will remain cordial until Liverpool and RB Leipzig lock horns.

RB Leipzig sent Liverpool a simple and predictable message Monday morning via Twitter after learning they’ll face off in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. “See you soon, @LFC,” RB Leipzig said to Liverpool.

UEFA drew Liverpool and RB Leipzig together Monday at the Champions League round of 16 draw. Liverpool will visit RB Leipzig on Feb. 16 in Leipzig, Germany, at Red Bull Arena in the first leg. The second leg is scheduled to take place March 10.

Liverpool and RB Leipzig are the only teams in Europe’s so-called “Big Five” leagues who have won all of their home games this season to date in their respective domestic leagues.

Their meetings should be fun.

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/419429-a-great-feeling-mo-salah-reaction-to-becoming-lfc-s-top-scorer-in-the-cl" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>