Logan Paul Wants To Fight Evander Kane; Sharks Winger Issues Blunt Retort

Jake Paul pummeling Nate Robinson has been fantastic for the Paul brothers.

Since Saturday’s bout between Paul and Robinson, which ended with the former knocking out the latter in the second round, Jake and Logan Paul have been all over the news. The Internet stars are getting into Twitter wars and declaring a desire to fight other people.

San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane got in on the action by saying he wanted to fight Jake Paul. Well, Logan got involved, saying he’d do it because Kane would probably just get knocked out by Jake.

.@LoganPaul went off on @evanderkane_9 and wants to fight him in the ring. 👀😳



🎥 via @impaulsiveshow pic.twitter.com/M7ahggsaAs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 2, 2020

That prompted a blunt response from Kane.