Manchester United Vs. PSG Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online, On TV

Manchester United hasn’t enjoyed the best of seasons domestically but it’s cruising through Europe so far.

Manchester United will host Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday on Matchday 5 in the UEFA Champions League. Manchester United can clinch first place in Group H with a victory, but PSG can tie the Red Devils atop the standings on nine points if it earns a win on the road.

Manchester United beat PSG 2-1 on Oct. 20 in Paris in the teams’ last meeting.

Here’s when and how to watch Manchester United versus PSG in the United States:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images