Marcus Smart Confident In NBA’s COVID-19 Protocols For Upcoming Season

The NBA is set to return Dec. 22 after a successful postseason in the Orlando, Fla. bubble. And now they’ll try to have the same success with the upcoming season.

Of course, the success will depend on if the league will be able to contain COVID-19. And even though nearly 50 players tested positive for the virus Wednesday, that was to be expected due to players traveling.

Marcus Smart, who contracted COVID-19 in March shortly after the NBA paused operations, is confident in the league’s protocols put in place.

“I’m very, very impressed with how the league has handled it, especially with the bubble, and then especially with how they’re handling things to proceed with this season,” Smart said Thursday, via MassLive’s John Karalis. “You can tell that they’re definitely taking the approach ‘better safe than sorry’ and allowing us to get back to doing our job and bringing entertainment to the fans and to the people out there. So I definitely think the approach that the league is taking is a good one.”

Teams have begun individual workouts, and we’re sure they’ll be making sure everyone is healthy when the new season tips off.

