Marcus Smart Praises Payton Pritchard, Calls Celtics Rookie ‘Threat’

Marcus Smart knows a gritty player when he sees one. After all, the guard is known for his feisty defense and willingness to put his body on the line to get to the ball.

And he likes what he sees thus far from Payton Pritchard.

Sure, the Boston Celtics only have played one preseason game — a 108-99 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers — but Pritchard made a good first impression on his new teammate.

“He’s still a young guy who’s new to this league, but he’s very savvy,” Smart told reporters Friday, via MassLive. “He spent four years in Oregon and his IQ is through the roof.”

That’s certainly some high praise from one of Boston’s veterans. But what really impressed Smart?

“So for his potential it just depends on the work that he continues to put in. The sky’s the limit for that kid,” Smart said. “Especially at the size that he is and the way that he plays. That’s what really impressed me. He’s not a bigger guard like I am but he’s able to get out there, and he’s scrappy, and he fights and he knows how to play.

“You know, where most rookies coming in and trying to figure it out, he’s coming in, and he’s taking it full, head on, and he’s really out there trying to do his best to help himself and help his team,” Smart said. “But being able to come right away in and make an impact like he has on both ends, the defensive end and the offensive end … if he gets the ball, he’s a threat and you have to be prepared for it.”

Pritchard looks to continue his strong start to the preseason Friday night when the Celtics welcome the Brooklyn Nets to TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images