Matthew Slater Happy To Return To Alma Mater UCLA Before Game Vs. Rams

Cody Davis joked how members of the New England Patriots have been looking for Matthew Slater’s statue on the campus of UCLA, where the team is staying prior to their Week 14 game against the Rams.

N’Keal Harry added Tuesday that he stil isl hoping to hear some of Slater’s college stories.

Yeah, Slater was the big man on campus this week, returning to his alma mater where he spent many long nights from 2005 to 2007. That was, of course, before Slater was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

“Yeah, those guys have been giving me a hard time all week,” Slater told reporters Tuesday. “It’s been great to be back here. This place means so much to me for so many reasons. I truly believe some of my most important, formative years happened at this university. And when I say that, I mean well beyond what happened on the football field. I came in here a 17-year old-kid and I left with a better idea of who I was as a man, and what I wanted to stand for and represent.”

The longtime Patriots captain noted two specific places he was hoping to see: Powell Library and the Bruins’ athletic complex. Slater admitted the latter has changed quite a bit in the last decade-plus, adding it’s an “exciting time” for the athletic program.

“I’ve taken a couple strolls around campus,” Slated added. “It has brought back a lot of good memories, texted some old buddies from college, send them a couple pictures. So, I’m thankful for this time to be back here.”

Slater’s father, Jackie Slater, as you may recall, played the entirety of his two-decade (1976-1995), Hall of Fame career with the Rams organization. Slater’s family remains in the L.A. area, but he noted because of the pandemic he won’t be able to see them. Even still, he’s happy to be back, playing football in the city that meant so much to him.

“Yeah, it means a great deal,” Slater said. “I think of what my dad did here professionally, how well he represented our family name. This could be the last time a Slater plays football in L.A. We’re certainly aware of that, and we appreciate this opportunity.

“What a joy it’s been for me to represent my dad and carry on his legacy as best I can. The game of football has been great to us, we’re very aware of that, very thankful for all the experiences, all the relationships that this game has brought us. And certainly, when you think about Los Angeles, it’s a special place to my family and I. … We appreciate football in L.A., no question.”

Slater explained how he was not able to meet with current UCLA players, much like head coach Bill Belichick had. Slater said, as an alumni, he appreciated that Belichick was able to do that, and hoped the Bruins he spoke with were paying attention.

“I hope they were tuned in and gleaning as much as possible because that’s the best teacher in the history of the game. So, I hope they were paying attention.”

The 6-6 Patriots will take on the 8-4 Rams on “Thursday Night Football” for their second consecutive game at SoFi Stadium after dominating the Chargers in Week 13.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images