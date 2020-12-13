Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Believes NBA Arenas Will Allow Fans By Spring

Mark Cuban certainly is optimistic about the upcoming NBA season.

The outspoken Dallas Mavericks owner is watching his team gear up for another campaign impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But this one at least feels like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

Though many arenas are making the decision to not allow spectators in arenas right away, vaccines are on the horizon with trials underway in some countries.

It makes Cuban very excited for the tail end of the season when fans could return.

“I’m so ready for basketball again. I’m so ready for us to get to some normalcy,” Cuban recently said on SeriusXM NBA Radio.

“Let me say this: I’m a big believer in the vaccines, you know. I’m a geeky guy who does a lot of research on the stuff. And my personal belief is that by March, April at the latest, we’re going to have a huge snapback where people around the country are going to have access to it if they wanted it and many of them will have taken it. And people are going to be going nuts just going outside, going to games to scream and yell and not worry about it, have fun. And so I think those last couple of months of the NBA season are going to be incredible where people are just going nuts, fans are going to sports bars to watch games, every game becomes an event. It’s just going to be really, really exciting.”

After months of social distancing and quarantines, many of which we were without sports, it will feel great to all get to enjoy them together once again, whenever that time comes.

