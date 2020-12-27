Mavericks Set New NBA Record With Blowout Win Over Clippers

Dallas led 77-27 at the break

A lot of people predicted the Dallas Mavericks would make a big jump this year.

And based on their performance Sunday, it looks like they’re on trajectory to prove those people correct.

The Mavs crushed the Los Angeles Clippers 124-73 in what was the third game of the season for each team. Dallas made some NBA history, too, having scored 77 first-half points and took a 50-point lead (!!) after the first half.

The 77-27 point lead, per ESPN Stats & Info, set a new record for the largest halftime lead in NBA History. Additionally, the 51-point loss ended up being the worst defeat in Clippers history.

It should be noted that the Clippers played without four-time All-Star Kawhi Leonard, but the fact remains that the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference won’t be easy to earn.

