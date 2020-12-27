Mavericks Set New NBA Record With Blowout Win Over Clippers

A lot of people predicted the Dallas Mavericks would make a big jump this year.

And based on their performance Sunday, it looks like they’re on trajectory to prove those people correct.

The Mavs crushed the Los Angeles Clippers 124-73 in what was the third game of the season for each team. Dallas made some NBA history, too, having scored 77 first-half points and took a 50-point lead (!!) after the first half.

The 77-27 point lead, per ESPN Stats & Info, set a new record for the largest halftime lead in NBA History. Additionally, the 51-point loss ended up being the worst defeat in Clippers history.

The Mavericks' 50-point halftime lead over the Clippers today marks the largest halftime lead in NBA history.



The Mavericks are also the first team in NBA history to outscore their opponent by 50 points over any two-quarter span in one game.



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/NbmXqs4LZt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 27, 2020

The Clippers' 51-point loss is their worst in team history. Their other 50-point loss came on December 2, 1988 at the SuperSonics.



This is the Mavericks' 2nd-largest win in franchise history. They won by 53 against the 76ers on Nov. 13, 2014. pic.twitter.com/PSGd0OV6EY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 27, 2020

It should be noted that the Clippers played without four-time All-Star Kawhi Leonard, but the fact remains that the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference won’t be easy to earn.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images