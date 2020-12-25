Mavericks Vs. Lakers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online, On TV

The basketball world likely will be watching as the Dallas Mavericks take their first shot at the throne.

The Mavericks will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at the Staples Center in an NBA Christmas Day game. The Mavs and Lakers both lost their season openers. Neither team will want to lose a second consecutive game, given that they entered the campaign with such high hopes.

Lakers superstar LeBron James says he expects to play, despite injuring his ankle Wednesday.

Here’s when and how to watch Mavs-Lakers online and on TV:

When: Friday, Dec. 25, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images