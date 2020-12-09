Michigan AD Addresses Jim Harbaugh’s Future Amid Rumors Of NFL Aspirations

Warde Manuel has no desire to get into the latest buzz surrounding his head football coach.

Eyebrows were raised over the weekend when it was reported Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh had his eye on some NFL jobs. Harbaugh is under contract with Michigan through next season, and the rumors did seem to come a little out of the blue — especially amid another report that Manuel actually had recently offered Harbaugh a contract extension.

Given the chance to respond to the murmurs of an extension Tuesday, Manuel was fairly blunt.

“How rumors get started about things before Jim and I sit down and have a conversation, I’m not going to get into,” Manuel said, via ESPN. “That’s not for me to try to track down, but that’s where that is, and that’s where we’ll be at the end of the season.”

Harbaugh has been at Michigan for six years, and it sounds like a seventh is no guarantee.