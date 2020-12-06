Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Eyeing Return To NFL

The days of the NFL being a one-Harbaugh league soon could be over.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is considering a potential return to the NFL, Pro Football Talk reported Sunday morning, citing sources. Harbaugh hasn’t coached in the league since he left the San Francisco 49ers following the 2014 season.

From PFT:

At Michigan, Harbaugh has lasted six years. There’s a growing belief that he won’t be back for a seventh season, perhaps choosing to walk away before they make him run. Per multiple sources, Harbaugh is believed to be eyeing a return to the NFL, as a head coach.

Another source said that teams are doing their homework on Harbaugh, who instantly took the 49ers to the NFC Championship and who nearly led the team to a Super Bowl win in his second season with the team.

Harbaugh’s stock likely has diminished since he took the Michigan job. The Wolverines have been good, but haven’t become the championship contenders many expected they would be under Harbaugh.

That said, Harbaugh’s accomplishments in San Francisco were great, and as such it’s easy to envision the 56-year-old receiving another job in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images