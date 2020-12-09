Midtjylland Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online, On TV

Midtjylland will try to earn a famous win before bowing out

Some of Liverpool’s role players will have the chance to shine.

Liverpool will visit Midtjylland on Wednesday in Herning, Denmark, at MCH Arena in their UEFA Champions League Group D Finale. Liverpool already has clinched first place, and Midtjylland will finish last, regardless of the outcome of the game. Nevertheless, Midtjylland will hope to bow out of the Champions League with a win their fans won’t soon forget.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp is expected to field a team largely consisting of players who don’t often play much but have practiced hard and pushed the regular starters to maintain their high standards.

Liverpool beat Midtjylland 2-0 on Oct. 27 at Anfield on Matchday 2.

Here’s when and how to watch Midtjylland versus Liverpool in the United States:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 12:55 p.m. ET
TV: UniMas
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com

