MLB Announces MVPs Freddie Freeman, José Abreu As Hank Aaron Award Winners

Major League Baseball on Tuesday announced the recipients of its Hank Aaron Award Winners, and this year, two first basemen earned the honor.

They both happen to be fresh off Most Valuable Player seasons, too.

Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman gets the National League’s nod, while Chicago White Sox’s José Abreu is the American League’s most outstanding offensive player.

And the award winner’s namesake himself congratulated them both on the accomplishment.

Congratulations to José Abreu and @FreddieFreeman5 on winning the 2020 A.L. And N.L. Hank Aaron Awards. You are both so deserving and I’m proud of the season you both had. — Hank Aaron (@HenryLouisAaron) December 8, 2020

After winning the award, Freeman took to Twitter offer why the award means so much to him.

Winning the Hank Aaron Award is extra special for me since I get to put on the same uniform that he wore throughout his illustrious career. An incredible baseball player and an even better man. I am honored and humbled to win this award. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/8viKAA3jY1 — Freddie Freeman (@FreddieFreeman5) December 8, 2020

This is only the fourth time since the awards inception that both league MVPs won the Hank Aaron Award, and the first time since 2017.

Well deserved.

