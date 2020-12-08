MLB Announces MVPs Freddie Freeman, José Abreu As Hank Aaron Award Winners

Major League Baseball on Tuesday announced the recipients of its Hank Aaron Award Winners, and this year, two first basemen earned the honor.
They both happen to be fresh off Most Valuable Player seasons, too.
Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman gets the National League’s nod, while Chicago White Sox’s José Abreu is the American League’s most outstanding offensive player.
And the award winner’s namesake himself congratulated them both on the accomplishment.
After winning the award, Freeman took to Twitter offer why the award means so much to him.
This is only the fourth time since the awards inception that both league MVPs won the Hank Aaron Award, and the first time since 2017.
Well deserved.