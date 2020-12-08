MLB.com Names Manny Ramirez’s Deal Biggest Red Sox Winter Meetings Move

The man in Australia who donned the Boston Red Sox hat who didn’t recognize Manny Ramirez may want to read this.

Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings usually is a very busy time with teams making blockbuster moves. And though it will be virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans still can expect much of the same.

MLB.com took a look back at each team’s biggest moves during the Winter Meetings, and it’s no surprise who they picked for the Red Sox.

After competing against Manny Ramirez three times in the AL Division Series in the mid-to-late 1990s, the Red Sox went out and signed the star run producer, who would pay major dividends during his time in Boston. Ramirez, who signed an eight-year, $160 million deal on Dec. 19, 2000, joined forces with David Ortiz as one of the best middle-of-the-order duos in history as the Red Sox won the World Series in ’04 and ‘07. Ramirez played 1,083 games for Boston, slashing .312/.411/.588 to go with 274 homers and 868 RBIs. While Ramirez’s various quirks always had people talking about “Manny being Manny,” that shouldn’t overshadow his consistent excellence in the batter’s box.

Ramirez certainly cemented himself as one of Boston’s greatest left hitters. The duo of Ortiz and Ramirez was incredibly fun to watch and always made for some great higlights.

The 48-year-old is playing for the Sydney Blue Sox in Australia.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/@MannyRamirez9924