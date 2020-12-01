MLB Rumors: Eduardo Rodriguez, Red Sox Agree To Contract For 2021 Season

Eduardo Rodriguez is locked in for 2021.

After missing all of the 2020 campaign due to myocarditis as a result of his bout with COVID-19, Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox reached a deal on a contract for 2021.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Rodriguez and the Sox agreed to a deal worth $8.3 million for 2021. Gustavo Marcano, who is an agent at Rodriguez’s agency, Octagon, confirmed the news.

Getting a deal for the upcoming campaign done now is probably best for both sides. Reaching arbitration could’ve made for a messy and complicated process, as Rodriguez missed 2020 and historically has had consistency and health issues, but was a fringe Cy Young contender in 2019.

Rodriguez was in his final year of arbitration and is set to hit free agency next winter.