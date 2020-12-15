MLB Rumors: Jackie Bradley Jr. ‘Drawing Interest’ From These Three Teams

Could Jackie Bradley Jr. find a home with a National League team?

The free agent center fielder reportedly is “drawing interest” from two NL clubs including the Chicago Cubs and Dave Dombrowki’s Philadelphia Phillies, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Morosi also noted the Toronto Blue Jays are interested in Bradley’s services.

Free agent Jackie Bradley Jr. is drawing interest from the Phillies, Cubs, and Blue Jays, among other teams, as I mentioned this morning on @MLBNetwork. Bradley, 30, is coming off a season in which he posted a 118 OPS+, his best since 2016. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 15, 2020

Bradley has spent his eight-year Major League Baseball career with the Boston Red Sox. And while his defense in center field always provides highlight-reel catches, Bradley has been known to be a streaky hitter at the plate.

The Red Sox have indicated that Bradley indeed is on their radar.

Bradley’s agent, Scott Boras, said he’s expecting “something very grand for him moving forward,” via MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Boras says Bradley Jr.'s 2020 OPS has been "very attractive" to many clubs.



"He has received a lot of attention and we expect something very grand for him moving forward." — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) December 15, 2020

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Dombrowski, who joined the Phillies as their president of baseball operations earlier this month, helped bring Bradley to Philadelphia. After all, he signed J.D. Martinez on two different teams (Detroit Tigers, Red Sox) during his time with each team.

But now we just wait to see how this hot stove heats up.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images