MLB Rumors: Latest On Red Sox’s Pursuit Of Superstar Korean Shortstop

The Red Sox reportedly remain in the hunt for Ha-Seong Kim, but the odds of the star Korean shortstop landing in Boston aren’t looking good.

Multiple recent reports indicated the Red Sox are among the teams strongly interested in the 25-year-old Kim, for whom Major League Baseball teams have until Friday to bid. Kim is expected to fetch a contract in the neighborhood of roughly $7 million per year over four to five seasons.

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman on Monday tweeted a series of updates on Kim, who reportedly has agreed to sign with a team but has not made the decision public. Sherman reported that the San Diego Padres are viewed as the frontrunners for Kim’s services, but added the Red Sox are “lurking” for the athletic infielder.

Take a look:

@DanielKimW reported Ha-seong Kim has left S.Korea for a physical in US. No team agreement with a team has been made public. Multiple sources say they have seen the #BlueJays, #Padres as frontrunners with #RedSox lurking for the 25-yr-old IF. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 28, 2020

Other teams including #Mets and #Reds have been intrigued about Kim. But #Padres #Bluejays seen as faves. #RedSox in it too. Posting period ends Jan. 1, so deal must be imminent. Because of age (25) expectation is he'll get 5- or 6-yr deal. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 28, 2020

Question with Kim is whether he's a full-time SS like in Korea or a multi-positional piece. Also, remember avg fastball in KBO is still under 90mph, so there's an adjustment there too. Can Kim’s athleticism allow him to translate skills here. In 2020 he had 30 HRs/23 SBs/.921 OPS — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 28, 2020

Hearing #Padres are frontrunner for Kim. Deal not done from what I hear. Deal likely fewer than six years. Annual pay expected in the $7-$8M range. Would play 2b if this finalized with Cronenworth probably going to LF. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 28, 2020

Kim emerged as a star during his seven seasons in South Korea’s KBO League. He hit .306 with 30 homers, 109 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and 75 walks last season for the Kiwoom Heroes.

Kim has won two straight KBO Golden Glove Awards while splitting time at third base and shortstop.

