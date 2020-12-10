MLB Rumors: Mets ‘Moving Closer’ To These Two Stars In Free Agency

Trevor Bauer and George Springer arguably are the top two players in Major League Baseball free agency this winter.

Could they both end up with the New York Mets?

Now under new ownership, the Mets appear ready to make a splash. They’ve had a number of irons in the fire this offseason, with New York coming up as a potential landing spot for heaps of free agents, such as D.J. LeMahieu.

According to the Newark Star-Ledger’s Bob Klapisch, the Mets are “moving closer” to both Springer and Bauer.

#Mets are moving closer to George Springer and/or Trevor Bauer. Ultimate target is TBD. I’m told @StevenACohen2 is leaning towards Springer; Alderson would like to sign Bauer. Either one would be a huge upgrade in Flushing. — Bob Klapisch (@BobKlap) December 9, 2020

As Klapisch says, landing either one would be a huge boost for a Mets team looking to return to relevancy. Signing both would propel them into the conversation for top team in the National League East with the Atlanta Braves.

But, of course, they historically have had no issues popping up in rumors. The challenge for them is actually coming through on signing one of these guys — or another star — to buck that trend.

