MLB Rumors: Padres Acquire Blake Snell From Rays

It looks like a blockbuster Major League Baseball trade is in progress.

The San Diego Padres reportedly have an agreement in place with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire former Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

The deal apparently is pending a review of medical records and would send pitching top prospect Luis Patiño, catchers Francisco Mejía and Blake Hunt, and pitching prospect Cole Wilcox to the Rays.

The Athletic’s Dennis Lin, Ken Rosenthal and Josh Tolentino first broke the news Sunday night.

BREAKING: The Padres have an agreement in place to acquire Blake Snell from the Rays, sources tell @JCTSports, @Ken_Rosenthal and me. Luis Patiño, Francisco Mejía, Blake Hunt and Cole Wilcox would head to Tampa. Deal pending review of medical records. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) December 28, 2020

Blake Snell has been traded from the Rays to the Padres pending physicals, a source confirms. Tampa Bay will get four prospects led by RHP Luis Patiño, the Padres’ No. 3 prospect per @MLBPipeline. First: @dennistlin — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 28, 2020

Reports of the trade come exactly two months removed from Snell’s brilliant pitching performance in Game 6 of the World Series where he threw 5 1/3 innings before he was controversially pulled from the game.

Meanwhile, the Rays trade away yet another elite pitcher.

