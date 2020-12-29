MLB Rumors: Padres Acquire Yu Darvish From Cubs In Seven-Player Deal

The San Diego Padres are going to be one dangerous team in 2021.
The Padres already reportedly acquired Blake Snell, and they apparently added another star to their starting rotation.
According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, Yu Darvis is headed to San Diego from the Chicago Cubs in a seven-player (!) deal.
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported the players involved:
The Padres are not messing around this season. And come 2022 (when Mike Clevinger returns from Tommy John surgery), their starting rotation could include Darvish, Snell, Clevinger, Chris Paddack and Dinelson Lamet.
Goodness.