MLB Rumors: Padres Acquire Yu Darvish From Cubs In Seven-Player Deal

The San Diego Padres are going to be one dangerous team in 2021.

The Padres already reportedly acquired Blake Snell, and they apparently added another star to their starting rotation.

According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, Yu Darvis is headed to San Diego from the Chicago Cubs in a seven-player (!) deal.

Confirmed that #Padres starter Zach Davies will be going to the #Cubs in 7-player Yu Darvish trade. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 29, 2020

There are 5 players going to #Cubs, none are among top five #Padres prospects. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 29, 2020

The highest-rated #Padres prospect going to the #Cubs is shortstop Reginald Preciado, the #Padres' No. 11 prospect. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 29, 2020

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported the players involved:

Cubs-Padres deal will be Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini to SD for Zach Davies, SS Reginald Preciado, OF Owen Caissie, OF Ismael Mena and SS Yeison Santana, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 29, 2020

The Padres are not messing around this season. And come 2022 (when Mike Clevinger returns from Tommy John surgery), their starting rotation could include Darvish, Snell, Clevinger, Chris Paddack and Dinelson Lamet.

Goodness.

