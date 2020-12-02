MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Teams Making ‘Biggest Push’ To Sign Starters

It’s no secret the Boston Red Sox need help in the starting rotation. You know, we know it, everybody knows it.

And, apparently, Chaim Bloom and Co. have been aggressive in their pursuit to find solutions.

The Red Sox are among the teams making the “biggest push” to sign free agent starting pitchers, MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand reported Tuesday night, citing sources. Feinsand identified nine other clubs taking similar approaches.

Here’s his report:

The teams making the biggest push to sign starters, per sources, are the Mets, Blue Jays, Red Sox, White Sox, Padres, Giants & Rays, while the Twins, Marlins & Reds are also expected to be in the SP market. Big game of SP musical chairs; who will be left without a seat? — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 2, 2020

So, who could the Red Sox target?

A recent report indicated Boston could be a landing spot for veteran Corey Kluber. Left-hander J.A. Happ also has been mentioned as potential target for the pitching-starved Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images