MLB Rumors: Red Sox Have ‘Strong Interest’ In Utilityman Kiké Hernandez

Have the Red Sox identified their next Brock Holt?
Boston is showing “strong interest” in free agent utilityman Enrique Hernandez, MassLive’s Chris Cotillo reported Saturday, citing sources. Hernandez, who was a fan favorite while the Los Angeles Dodgers, also has a history with Red Sox manager Alex Cora.
If you loved the super-utility role Holt had with the Red Sox, then you likely also would love Hernandez. The 29-year-old has made at least 10 starts at every position other than pitcher in catcher.
A career .240 hitter, Hernandez is coming off a season in which he hit .230 with five homers and 20 RBIs while primarily playing second base.