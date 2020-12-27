MLB Rumors: Red Sox Have ‘Strong Interest’ In Utilityman Kiké Hernandez

Have the Red Sox identified their next Brock Holt?

Boston is showing “strong interest” in free agent utilityman Enrique Hernandez, MassLive’s Chris Cotillo reported Saturday, citing sources. Hernandez, who was a fan favorite while the Los Angeles Dodgers, also has a history with Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Here’s Cotillo’s report:

Sources: Red Sox have strong interest in Kiké Hernandez. Utility man has spent last six years with Dodgers.



Hernandez played for Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Alex Cora was the GM for that team. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) December 26, 2020

If you loved the super-utility role Holt had with the Red Sox, then you likely also would love Hernandez. The 29-year-old has made at least 10 starts at every position other than pitcher in catcher.