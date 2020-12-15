MLB Rumors: Red Sox ‘In The Mix’ For Jake Odorizzi As Market Heats Up

The Red Sox might have some competition if they aggressively pursue free agent starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi.

Jim Duquette, a former Major League Baseball general manager who now works as an MLB analyst, reported Tuesday that Boston is among several teams still in the mix for Odorizzi.

Duquette, who noted that negotiations for Odorizzi are heating up, also listed the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins as having interest in the 30-year-old right-hander.

Negotiations for Starter Jake Odorizzi are heating up with several teams still in the mix incl Tor, LAA, Min, SDP, Bos, and NYM – and a sleeper Tampa. With that level interest, look for him to get a multi year deal. @MLBNetworkRadio — Jim Duquette (@Jim_Duquette) December 15, 2020

This isn’t the first time Boston has been linked to Odorizzi. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported last week that the Red Sox were interested in a few starters coming off injuries, including Odorizzi, Corey Kluber and Rich Hill.

Odorizzi, who spent the last three seasons with Minnesota, made just four starts in 2020, posting a 6.59 ERA across 13 2/3 innings. He was an All-Star in 2019, though, finishing the year with a 15-7 record, a 3.51 ERA, a 3.36 FIP, a 1.21 WHIP and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 starts.

The Red Sox desperately need starting pitching help after a disappointing 2020 campaign. Chris Sale (Tommy John surgery) and Eduardo Rodriguez (myocarditis) both are expected to rejoin the rotation in 2021, but questions still linger beyond Nathan Eovaldi.

It’s worth noting Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is familiar with Odorizzi from their time together in Tampa, as the veteran hurler spent five seasons with the Rays from 2013 through 2017.

