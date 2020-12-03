MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Free Agent Outfielder Eddie Rosario

Are The Red Sox looking to add some power to their outfield?
Boston is showing interest in free agent outfielder Eddie Rosario, MLB Network’s Jon Paul Marosi reported Thursday, citing sources. Rosario recently was non-tendered by the Minnesota, the only Major League Baseball team he has played for.
Here’s Morosi’s report:
Make no mistake: Rosario is a good player.
From 2017 to 2019, Rosario hit .284 while averaging 28 homers and 88 RBIs per season. He hit .257 with 13 homers and 42 RBIs in the shortened 2020 campaign.
Rosario, 29, finished top-20 in American League MVP voting each of the last two seasons.