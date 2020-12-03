MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Free Agent Outfielder Eddie Rosario

Are The Red Sox looking to add some power to their outfield?

Boston is showing interest in free agent outfielder Eddie Rosario, MLB Network’s Jon Paul Marosi reported Thursday, citing sources. Rosario recently was non-tendered by the Minnesota, the only Major League Baseball team he has played for.

Here’s Morosi’s report:

Sources: #RedSox have some interest in the non-tendered Eddie Rosario, although he likely would need to handle Fenway's difficult RF. Alex Cora, as GM, selected Rosario for Team Puerto Rico at the 2017 @WBCBaseball.



Yes, I’ve turned a Hot Stove update into a WBC note. 😉 @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 3, 2020

Make no mistake: Rosario is a good player.