MLB Rumors: Red Sox Will Tender Contract To Rafael Devers, Salary TBD

The Red Sox had a busy Wednesday night.

Boston reportedly avoided arbitration with Ryan Brasier and Matt Barnes, while also settling with Kevin Plawecki.

But the Sox weren’t done as they reportedly will tender a contract to Rafael Devers, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, who also notes Boston will not have a “pre-deadline deal done with him.”

The Red Sox will tender a contract to 3B Rafael Devers, but not have a pre-deadline deal done with him, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 3, 2020

The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham elaborated a bit, noting Devers will be under contract for 2021, but his salary is unknown.

With Devers, he's now under contract for 2021. Sox have what amounts to two months to come up with a salary.



Otherwise they go to an arbitration hearing and it's decided for them.



His not signing today and being tendered isn't good or bad. It's just the process. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) December 3, 2020

The deadline was 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

It’s unclear what exactly that means in terms of what Devers’ contract will look like and if he’ll get a long-term extension or a bridge-type deal.

The 24-year-old has spent his four-year Major League Baseball career with the Red Sox. Devers hit .263 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs last season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images