MLB Rumors: Red Sox Will Tender Contract To Rafael Devers, Salary TBD

The Red Sox had a busy Wednesday night.
Boston reportedly avoided arbitration with Ryan Brasier and Matt Barnes, while also settling with Kevin Plawecki.
But the Sox weren’t done as they reportedly will tender a contract to Rafael Devers, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, who also notes Boston will not have a “pre-deadline deal done with him.”
The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham elaborated a bit, noting Devers will be under contract for 2021, but his salary is unknown.
The deadline was 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
It’s unclear what exactly that means in terms of what Devers’ contract will look like and if he’ll get a long-term extension or a bridge-type deal.
The 24-year-old has spent his four-year Major League Baseball career with the Red Sox. Devers hit .263 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs last season.