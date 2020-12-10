MLB Rumors: Yankees Have Eyes On Two Pirates Players In Trade Talks

The New York Yankees figure to be busy this offseason, retooling in hopes of pushing the club to the next level.

It appears they’re calling up the Pittsburgh Pirates in hopes of doing so.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey, the Yankees and Pirates have had trade talks centered around starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and first baseman Josh Bell.

Heard today from a couple sources that the Pirates and Yankees have had conversations involving Jameson Taillon and Josh Bell. Unsure on seriousness or scope, but it’s an interesting match. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) December 9, 2020

Even though Taillon is often hurt, New York’s interest in the 29-year-old makes sense given how he can contribute when healthy and the Yankees’ need for middle of the rotation pitching. More perplexing though is the interest in Bell.

The Yankees already have Luke Voit at first base, and they appear intent on re-signing D.J. LeMahieu, who also can play there. Going after a player like Bell, whose upside long has been better than the reality, seems like an odd move.

Then again, Bell does strike out a bunch, which would make him a perfect fit for the Yankees lineup.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images