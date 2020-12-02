Magic’s Mo Bamba Still Coping With Residual Effects Of COVID-19

Mo Bamba is one of millions to contract COVID-19 in the United States this year, and his symptoms haven’t completely subsided.

The Orlando Magic center experienced multiple symptoms — including losing his sense of taste or smell in addition to extreme fatigue — after testing positive in June, according to The Athletic’s Josh Robbins.

And apparently, he’s still coping with some residual effects of the virus that are impacting his ability to play.

“There’s no real timetable for him to be able to come back and fully participate,” head coach Steve Clifford told reporters Tuesday, via Robbins. “I think that he’ll be able to do some things that are more organizational and everything. But he’s a ways away, and there’s no timetable on his return.”

Bamba is just one of dozens of players and staff that tested positive for the virus between the NBA indefinitely suspending its season in mid March to entering the Walt Disney World bubble in July. His symptoms have been more significant than most other players known to have contracted COVID-19, hence his stalled status.