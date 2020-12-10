Mookie Betts Earns All-MLB Honor As League Reveals First, Second Teams

It was a strange baseball season, to say the least, but certainly a compelling one.

But as one of the strangest years in Major League Baseball history is all said and done, many players still managed to make a huge impact despite a shortened slate.

And Wednesday they were rewarded for it, as selections for the All-MLB First and Second Teams were announced.

The Atlanta Braves, with three players making the cut, along with the San Diego Padres were the only clubs to see multiple players make First Team. The reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, meanwhile, saw Mookie Betts make First Team with Clayton Kershaw and Corey Seager making Second Team.

Here’s the full list:

First Team

Pitchers

SP – Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians

SP – Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds

SP – Yu Darvish, Chicago Cubs

SP – Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

SP – Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

RP – Liam Hendricks, Oakland Athletics

RP – Nick Anderson, Tampa Bay Rays

Hitters

C – Salvador Pérez, Kansas City Royals

1B – Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2B – DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

3B – Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

SS – Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

OF – Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF – Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

DH – Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves

Second Team

Pitchers

SP – Dinelson Lamet, San Diego Padres

SP – Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

SP – Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

SP – Kenta Maeda, Minnesota Twins

SP – Hyun Jin Ryu, Toronto Blue Jays

RP – Brad Hand, Cleveland Indians

RP – Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

Hitters

C – J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

1B – José Abreu, Chicago White Sox

2B – Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays

3B – José Ramírez, Cleveland Indians

SS – Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF – Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

OF – Mike Yastrzemski, San Francisco Giants

OF – Michal Conforto, New York Mets

DH – Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins

Well deserved.

