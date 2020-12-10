Mookie Betts Earns All-MLB Honor As League Reveals First, Second Teams

It was a strange baseball season, to say the least, but certainly a compelling one.
But as one of the strangest years in Major League Baseball history is all said and done, many players still managed to make a huge impact despite a shortened slate.
And Wednesday they were rewarded for it, as selections for the All-MLB First and Second Teams were announced.
The Atlanta Braves, with three players making the cut, along with the San Diego Padres were the only clubs to see multiple players make First Team. The reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, meanwhile, saw Mookie Betts make First Team with Clayton Kershaw and Corey Seager making Second Team.
Here’s the full list:
First Team
Pitchers
SP – Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians
SP – Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds
SP – Yu Darvish, Chicago Cubs
SP – Max Fried, Atlanta Braves
SP – Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
RP – Liam Hendricks, Oakland Athletics
RP – Nick Anderson, Tampa Bay Rays
Hitters
C – Salvador Pérez, Kansas City Royals
1B – Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
2B – DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees
3B – Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
SS – Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
OF – Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
OF – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
OF – Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
DH – Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves
Second Team
Pitchers
SP – Dinelson Lamet, San Diego Padres
SP – Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
SP – Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
SP – Kenta Maeda, Minnesota Twins
SP – Hyun Jin Ryu, Toronto Blue Jays
RP – Brad Hand, Cleveland Indians
RP – Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers
Hitters
C – J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
1B – José Abreu, Chicago White Sox
2B – Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays
3B – José Ramírez, Cleveland Indians
SS – Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers
OF – Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
OF – Mike Yastrzemski, San Francisco Giants
OF – Michal Conforto, New York Mets
DH – Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins
Well deserved.