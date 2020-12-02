NASCAR Announces 2021 Daytona 500 To Be Held With Limited Fan Capacity

The 63rd running of The Great American Race will look, sound and feel far different from all prior runnings of NASCAR’s greatest event.

Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday announced the 2021 Daytona 500 will be held with limited fan capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Exactly how many fans will be allowed through the gates remains unconfirmed.

“The DAYTONA 500 is one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports, and fans from all over the world converge in Daytona Beach to be a part of motorsport’s biggest day,” Daytona International Speedway \president Chip Wile said in a press release. “While we won’t be able to have a capacity crowd here in February, we are excited that we can host the DAYTONA 500 with those in attendance, as well as for the millions who will tune in live on FOX.

“The Great American Race will once again have the aura and atmosphere that fans have come to know and love. From the pageantry of our pre-race festivities to the rumble of 40 engines roaring around the high banks, it’s the biggest stage in motorsports.”

The 63rd Annual #DAYTONA500 will have limited fan capacity.



The grandstands may not look the same, but you can rest assured The Great American Race will once again have the aura and atmosphere of the biggest event in motorsports.



📰: https://t.co/9cEIKinY8Y pic.twitter.com/ZSTM13Jra3 — Daytona International Speedway (@DISupdates) December 2, 2020

The Daytona 500 saw sellout crowds each of the last five years. That streak will come to an end.

The event current is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images