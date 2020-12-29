NASCAR Fan Executes Perfect Recreation Of Iconic Dale Earnhardt Sr. Paint Scheme

NASCAR fans truly are a different breed.

Reddit user MistyFront recently shared a photo of one NASCAR fan’s perfect recreation of Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s iconic Wrangler Pontiac Grand Prix. Honestly, the final product is way cooler than that Earnhardt-themed Tesla that recently made the rounds on the internet.

Take a look:

Yeah, that’s pretty awesome.

NASCAR has seen its fair share of incredible paint schemes over the sport’s long, storied history. However, few — if any — are as easy on the eyes as Earnhardt’s classic Wrangler scheme.

Thumbnail photo via RacingOne/Getty Images