NBA 2020-21 Preview: Here Are Six Storylines We’re Watching This Season

Although it hardly feels like it ever left, the NBA indeed is back.

And, as always, The Association is giving us plenty to talk about.

The 2020-21 season will kick off Tuesday night when the Brooklyn Nets host the Golden State Warriors. So, what better time to dive into the things that are piquing our interest ahead of the new, 72-game campaign?

Here are six storylines we’ll be watching this NBA season:

COVID-19 pandemic impact

Although better times seemingly are on the horizon, the fact remains the NBA season is starting amid the worst statistical stretch of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA faced essentially zero issues while playing in the Walt Disney World bubble, but teams now will resume traveling to other cities and playing in multiple arenas. Should there be an outbreak in a locker room, how will the NBA handle it? Will they adjust, overcome and face few issues the rest of the way like Major League Baseball did? Or will they make it up as they go, like the NFL has done? We likely will find out at some point.

But forget logistics: This will be a very strange season. It’s one thing to play in front of no fans at Disney, but seeing the TD Gardens of the world consistently empty will be especially strange. So, too, will be seeing coaches, players and personnel masked up for a full season. Also, will the league require players to take the vaccine?

For better or for worse, how the NBA handles the problems presented by the COVID-19 pandemic will be fascinating to watch.

Will James Harden be traded?

He totally is going to get traded… right?

All signs point toward Houston eventually dealing Harden, one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history. But which team will ignore the literal and figurative baggage and part with significant assets to acquire Harden?

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have put Ben Simmons on the table, and the Miami Heat reportedly aren’t against parting with Tyler Herro.

Harden has the ability to turn any team into a title contender overnight. But he is equally capable of single-handedly torpedoing a locker room. Stay tuned.

The Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant duo

The Brooklyn Nets stars are easy to hate, but they nevertheless are an incredible tandem.

From Irving’s mouth to his sage-burning nonsense, the All-Star point guard is insufferable. And Durant, who once was among the most likeable players in the NBA, in recent years has morphed into an antagonistic, title-chasing diva who is obsessed with using Twitter burner accounts. Both players also carry major injury concerns. So, there’s a chance for this thing to blow up soon after it launches.

However, if Irving and Durant stay healthy, the Nets should be the best team in the Eastern Conference as well as legitimate NBA Finals contenders. The roster is loaded with talent, and Steve Nash seems like a coach capable of executing the necessary juggling act, though that is a situation very much worth monitoring.

Can the Lakers repeat?

Are the Lakers flying under the radar?

With Giannis Antetokounmpo signing an extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, Doc Rivers joining the Philadelphia 76ers and Harden creating headlines at an impressive rate, few people are talking about the defending NBA champions. Additionally, much of the Western Conference buzz has surrounded the drama-filled Los Angeles Clippers, the return of Stephen Curry and the potential ascension of rising teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.

But, assuming Anthony Davis and LeBron James remain excellent, Los Angeles should be the favorites to win the championship. If the Lakers pull it off, James would have five titles, tying him with Kobe Bryant and putting him one behind Michael Jordan.

The gap between James and Jordan (which still exists, people) would narrow, and fans who already believe James is the greatest player ever would gain additional ammo to work with.

Will a young star take their team to the next level?

The NBA still belongs to players such as James, Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Durant, but there are more than a few players ready to usher in a new era.

Some players are close, but probably still at least a season or two away from lifting their teams into the upper-echelon of the NBA. Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson and Devin Booker all come to mind. However, Jayson Tatum, Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell all have the supporting casts necessary to make things very interesting in their respective conferences.

(We’re not including the 26-year-old Antetokounmpo in this list because he might be the best player in basketball and the Bucks already are title contenders.)

The NBA is rich with young, exciting talent. The league’s established guard is on notice.

Zion Williamson’s development

Honestly, we still have no idea what to expect from Williamson.

His generational ability was obvious last season, when he averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 24 games as a rookie. However, all the red flags surrounding the 2019 No. 1 pick when he left Duke were equally apparent: weight concerns, knee issues and rare willingness to shoot 3-pointers — though he did convert on six of 14 attempts.

Williamson has a chance to be a player whose dominance rivals that of James and Antetokounmpo. He’s that good.

This season will go a long way toward determining whether Williamson will reach his lofty potential. If the 20-year-old can stay healthy while improving his all-around game, other NBA teams should be very concerned.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images