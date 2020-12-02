NBA Announces 48 Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Players After Initial Tests

NBA players are returning to their team markets after a shortened offseason and gearing up for the fast-approaching 2020-21 season.

And part of that preparation, of course, entails COVID-19 tests.

The league on Wednesday announced in a press release that of the 546 players tested during the NBA’s initial testing phase between Nov. 24-30, 48 have tested positive.

This was to be expected, as players have been traveling from all over the world ahead of training camp, with individual workouts having begun Dec. 1 and group workouts slated to start Dec. 6.

What will be interesting to see is if positive tests continue to pop up with the NBA attempting to get through the season without a bubble.